Yainer Diaz Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Nationals - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Yainer Diaz and his .636 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yainer Diaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Nationals Player Props
|How to Watch Astros vs Nationals
|Astros vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|Astros vs Nationals Odds
|Astros vs Nationals Prediction
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz has seven doubles, three home runs and three walks while batting .274.
- Diaz has picked up a hit in 57.1% of his 28 games this year, with more than one hit in 17.9% of them.
- Looking at the 28 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (10.7%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has had an RBI in eight games this season.
- He has scored a run in 12 of 28 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|18
|.333
|AVG
|.246
|.367
|OBP
|.258
|.630
|SLG
|.386
|4
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|4
|4/1
|K/BB
|12/2
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.65 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (86 total, 1.3 per game).
- Corbin makes the start for the Nationals, his 14th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.89 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander threw six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up three earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 4.89 ERA ranks 64th, 1.520 WHIP ranks 66th, and 5.6 K/9 ranks 67th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.