The New Orleans Saints at the moment have the 12th-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +3000.

Saints Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +130

+130 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

New Orleans Betting Insights

New Orleans went 6-10-0 ATS last season.

A total of six Saints games last season hit the over.

On the defensive side of the ball, New Orleans was a top-five unit last season, ranking fifth-best by surrendering only 314.8 yards per game. It ranked 19th on offense (333.8 yards per game).

The Saints posted a 4-5 record at home and were 3-5 away last year.

When the underdog, New Orleans picked up just two wins (2-8) a year ago, but when favored finished 4-2.

The Saints won only twice in the NFC South (2-4) and went 5-7 in the NFC overall.

Saints Impact Players

Derek Carr threw for 3,522 yards (234.8 per game), completing 60.8% of his throws, with 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 15 games last year.

On the ground, Jamaal Williams scored 17 touchdowns and accumulated 1,066 yards (62.7 per game).

On the ground, Alvin Kamara scored two touchdowns a season ago and picked up 897 yards (59.8 per game).

Taysom Hill had nine receptions for 77 yards (4.8 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games.

As a key defensive contributor, Demario Davis compiled 109 tackles, 9.0 TFL, 6.5 sacks, and one interception in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule

Opponent Date Week Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds Titans September 10 1 - +12500 @ Panthers September 18 2 - +8000 @ Packers September 24 3 - +6600 Buccaneers October 1 4 - +12500 @ Patriots October 8 5 - +5000 @ Texans October 15 6 - +15000 Jaguars October 19 7 - +2500 @ Colts October 29 8 - +8000 Bears November 5 9 - +5000 @ Vikings November 12 10 - +5000 @ Falcons November 26 12 - +8000 Lions December 3 13 - +1800 Panthers December 10 14 - +8000 Giants December 17 15 - +5000 @ Rams December 21 16 - +8000 @ Buccaneers December 31 17 - +12500 Falcons January 7 18 - +8000

