Jacob Meyers -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the hill, on June 13 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 14 walks while batting .248.

In 29 of 49 games this season (59.2%) Meyers has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (20.4%).

In 12.2% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 26.5% of his games this year, Meyers has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (12.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 19 games this year (38.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 25 .215 AVG .279 .311 OBP .333 .405 SLG .442 7 XBH 9 4 HR 2 9 RBI 12 27/10 K/BB 24/4 0 SB 2

Nationals Pitching Rankings