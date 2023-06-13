Mauricio Dubon and the Houston Astros will try to out-hit Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Astros have -275 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +220. Houston (-2.5) is favored on the run line. The total is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Astros vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -275 +220 8.5 -105 -115 -2.5 +110 -135

Astros Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 2-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Astros have a record of 3-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have been the moneyline favorite 44 total times this season. They've gone 25-19 in those games.

Houston has a 5-1 record (winning 83.3% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -275 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Astros' implied win probability is 73.3%.

Houston has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 66 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 32 of those games (32-33-1).

The Astros have covered 57.1% of their games this season, going 8-6-0 against the spread.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-14 19-15 12-9 23-20 24-23 11-6

