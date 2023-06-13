Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Nationals - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Alex Bregman -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the hill, on June 13 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is batting .243 with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 35 walks.
- Bregman has had a hit in 43 of 65 games this year (66.2%), including multiple hits 15 times (23.1%).
- Looking at the 65 games he has played this year, he's homered in nine of them (13.8%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Bregman has driven home a run in 26 games this year (40.0%), including more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 31 games this year (47.7%), including multiple runs in five games.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|33
|.252
|AVG
|.235
|.348
|OBP
|.331
|.395
|SLG
|.386
|7
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|4
|19
|RBI
|20
|19/16
|K/BB
|18/19
|1
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (86 total, 1.3 per game).
- Corbin gets the start for the Nationals, his 14th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.89 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the left-hander threw six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing three earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (4.89), 66th in WHIP (1.520), and 67th in K/9 (5.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
