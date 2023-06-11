Yainer Diaz Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Guardians - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Yainer Diaz (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 12:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Guardians.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 12:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yainer Diaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Guardians Player Props
|Astros vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
|Astros vs Guardians Prediction
|How to Watch Astros vs Guardians
|Astros vs Guardians Odds
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz is hitting .275 with six doubles, three home runs and three walks.
- Diaz has gotten a hit in 15 of 27 games this year (55.6%), including five multi-hit games (18.5%).
- In 11.1% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Diaz has driven in a run in eight games this year (29.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in 12 games this season (44.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|17
|.333
|AVG
|.245
|.367
|OBP
|.259
|.630
|SLG
|.377
|4
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|4
|4/1
|K/BB
|11/2
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.80 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 62 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Bieber (4-3) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 14th start of the season. He has a 3.57 ERA in 80 2/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.57), 45th in WHIP (1.277), and 63rd in K/9 (6.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.