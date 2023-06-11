The Houston Astros, including Yainer Diaz (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 12:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz is hitting .275 with six doubles, three home runs and three walks.

Diaz has gotten a hit in 15 of 27 games this year (55.6%), including five multi-hit games (18.5%).

In 11.1% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Diaz has driven in a run in eight games this year (29.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in 12 games this season (44.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 17 .333 AVG .245 .367 OBP .259 .630 SLG .377 4 XBH 5 2 HR 1 4 RBI 4 4/1 K/BB 11/2 0 SB 0

