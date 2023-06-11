The Dallas Wings (5-3) travel to face the New York Liberty (5-2) after dropping three consecutive road games. The game starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wings vs. Liberty matchup.

Wings vs. Liberty Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Arena: Barclays Center

Wings vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Wings Moneyline
DraftKings Liberty (-8.5) 169.5 -390 +320 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Liberty (-8.5) 169.5 -450 +350 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Liberty (-8.5) 169.5 -425 +300 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Wings vs. Liberty Betting Trends

  • The Liberty have won two games against the spread this season.
  • The Wings have put together a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • New York has been favored by 8.5 points or more this season three times and failed to cover in all three.
  • A total of three out of the Liberty's games this season have gone over the point total.
  • Wings games have gone over the point total three out of times this season.

