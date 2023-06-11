Jacob Meyers -- with a slugging percentage of .485 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the mound, on June 11 at 12:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

  • Meyers has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 14 walks while batting .253.
  • Meyers has picked up a hit in 60.4% of his 48 games this year, with more than one hit in 20.8% of them.
  • He has gone deep in six games this year (12.5%), homering in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Meyers has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (27.1%), with more than one RBI in six of those games (12.5%).
  • In 19 games this year (39.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
24 GP 24
.215 AVG .289
.311 OBP .344
.405 SLG .458
7 XBH 9
4 HR 2
9 RBI 12
27/10 K/BB 22/4
0 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Guardians' 3.80 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow 62 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
  • The Guardians will send Bieber (4-3) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.57 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 80 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
  • This season, the 28-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.57), 45th in WHIP (1.277), and 63rd in K/9 (6.1) among pitchers who qualify.
