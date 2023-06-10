The Florida Panthers host the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday, June 10, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights have a 2-1 advantage in the series.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

The Panthers-Golden Knights matchup will air on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS, so tune in to catch the action.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Panthers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
6/8/2023 Panthers Golden Knights 3-2 (F/OT) FLA
6/5/2023 Golden Knights Panthers 7-2 VEG
6/3/2023 Golden Knights Panthers 5-2 VEG
3/7/2023 Panthers Golden Knights 2-1 FLA
1/12/2023 Golden Knights Panthers 4-2 VEG

Panthers Stats & Trends

  • The Panthers rank 21st in goals against, conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in NHL play.
  • The Panthers' 288 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the sixth-best scoring team in the league.
  • In their past 10 games, the Panthers are 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Panthers have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 outings.
  • They have scored 24 goals during that span.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Matthew Tkachuk 79 40 69 109 62 38 44.8%
Aleksander Barkov Jr. 68 23 55 78 38 56 54.9%
Carter Verhaeghe 81 42 31 73 56 35 48.8%
Brandon Montour 80 16 57 73 51 33 -
Sam Reinhart 82 31 36 67 38 35 50.6%

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

  • The Golden Knights' total of 225 goals allowed (2.7 per game) is 11th in the NHL.
  • With 267 goals (3.3 per game), the Golden Knights have the NHL's 14th-ranked offense.
  • In their past 10 games, the Golden Knights are 7-1-2 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Golden Knights have allowed 2.1 goals per game (21 total) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have totaled 40 goals over that span.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jack Eichel 67 27 39 66 54 47 45.3%
Chandler Stephenson 81 16 49 65 30 64 58.1%
Jonathan Marchessault 76 28 29 57 30 40 37.5%
Reilly Smith 78 26 30 56 38 30 57.1%
Alex Pietrangelo 73 11 43 54 52 56 100%

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.