On Saturday, Alex Bregman (.579 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Triston McKenzie. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-6 with a double and an RBI against the Guardians.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Triston McKenzie

Triston McKenzie TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is batting .248 with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 35 walks.

Bregman has recorded a hit in 42 of 63 games this season (66.7%), including 15 multi-hit games (23.8%).

In nine games this year, he has homered (14.3%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).

Bregman has driven home a run in 25 games this season (39.7%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In 30 of 63 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 31 .252 AVG .244 .348 OBP .345 .395 SLG .407 7 XBH 11 5 HR 4 19 RBI 19 19/16 K/BB 15/19 1 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings