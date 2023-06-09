The Dallas Wings (4-3) welcome in the Phoenix Mercury (1-4) after winning three home games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, June 9, 2023.

Wings vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: College Park Center

Key Stats for Wings vs. Mercury

Dallas scores only 1.7 fewer points per game (84.9) than Phoenix allows (86.6).

Dallas is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 41.6% Phoenix allows to opponents.

The Wings are 2-0 when they shoot higher than 41.6% from the field.

Dallas' 30.3% three-point shooting percentage this season is only 0.9 percentage points higher than opponents of Phoenix have shot from beyond the arc (29.4%).

The Wings have assembled a 3-2 record in games this season when the team hits more than 29.4% of their three-point attempts.

Dallas averages 38.3 rebounds per game, outrebounding Phoenix by 8.1 boards per contest.

Wings Injuries