The Kansas City Royals (18-44) will attempt to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the Baltimore Orioles (38-24) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Tyler Wells (4-2) to the mound, while Daniel Lynch (0-1) will answer the bell for the Royals.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Orioles vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wells - BAL (4-2, 3.29 ERA) vs Lynch - KC (0-1, 4.35 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Wells

The Orioles will send Wells (4-2) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.

The 28-year-old has pitched to a 3.29 ERA this season with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.8 walks per nine across 12 games.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Wells has pitched five or more innings in 12 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 12 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Tyler Wells vs. Royals

The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a .230 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 25th in the league (.380) and 61 home runs.

The Royals have gone 3-for-21 with three home runs and four RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Daniel Lynch

Lynch (0-1) makes the start for the Royals, his third of the season.

In his last appearance on Saturday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

He has a 4.35 ERA and 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .262 against him over his two games this season.

Lynch will try to continue a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.1 innings per appearance).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.