On Friday, Kyle Tucker (.282 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points below season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston in slugging percentage (.440) thanks to 21 extra-base hits.

In 38 of 61 games this year (62.3%) Tucker has had a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (27.9%).

He has gone deep in eight games this year (13.1%), homering in 3.2% of his plate appearances.

In 24 games this season (39.3%), Tucker has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (16.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 21 of 61 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .246 AVG .281 .364 OBP .347 .415 SLG .453 5 XBH 5 3 HR 3 11 RBI 13 12/12 K/BB 11/8 2 SB 3

Guardians Pitching Rankings