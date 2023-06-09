On Friday, Chas McCormick (.613 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Chas McCormick? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick has seven doubles, five home runs and 10 walks while hitting .240.

In 51.6% of his 31 games this season, McCormick has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

Looking at the 31 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (16.1%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 29.0% of his games this year, McCormick has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (16.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run 11 times this season (35.5%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 7 .286 AVG .233 .474 OBP .281 .571 SLG .400 2 XBH 3 1 HR 1 3 RBI 6 3/4 K/BB 10/2 3 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings