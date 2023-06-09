Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Guardians on June 9, 2023
Sportsbooks have listed player props for Jose Ramirez and others when the Houston Astros visit the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Guardians Game Info
- When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Cristian Javier Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -135)
Javier Stats
- The Astros will send Cristian Javier (7-1) to the mound for his 13th start this season.
- He has seven quality starts in 12 chances this season.
- Javier will look to finish five or more innings for the 13th start in a row.
- He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 26-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.84), ninth in WHIP (.990), and 28th in K/9 (9.3).
Javier Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 3
|6.0
|6
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 28
|5.0
|4
|1
|1
|3
|3
|at Brewers
|May. 22
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|5
|1
|vs. Cubs
|May. 16
|6.0
|2
|1
|1
|5
|2
|at Angels
|May. 10
|6.0
|3
|2
|2
|11
|1
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has seven doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 34 walks and 37 RBI (59 total hits). He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .250/.348/.403 slash line on the season.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 5
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 4
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 3
|1-for-1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 17 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 25 walks and 36 RBI (62 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.
- He's slashed .267/.333/.474 so far this year.
- Ramirez has recorded at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .227 with a double, three home runs, a walk and six RBI.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 8
|3-for-5
|3
|3
|5
|12
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 6
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 3
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has 14 doubles, a triple, two home runs, 31 walks and 18 RBI (63 total hits). He has stolen nine bases.
- He's slashed .256/.338/.346 so far this year.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 8
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 7
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 6
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 3
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
