Friday's contest at Progressive Field has the Houston Astros (36-27) going head to head against the Cleveland Guardians (29-33) at 7:10 PM ET (on June 9). Our computer prediction projects a close 4-3 victory for the Astros, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Astros will give the ball to Cristian Javier (7-1, 2.84 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Guardians will counter with Logan Allen (3-2, 2.76 ERA).

Astros vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Astros vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 4, Guardians 3.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 3-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Astros have a record of 5-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Astros have won 25, or 56.8%, of the 44 games they've played as favorites this season.

Houston has a record of 25-19, a 56.8% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Astros have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Houston ranks 15th in the majors with 283 total runs scored this season.

The Astros have the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.27).

Astros Schedule