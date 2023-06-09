On Friday, Alex Bregman (.583 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Houston Astros face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Blue Jays.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman has an OPS of .751, fueled by an OBP of .348 and a team-best slugging percentage of .403 this season.

Bregman has gotten a hit in 41 of 62 games this season (66.1%), with multiple hits on 15 occasions (24.2%).

He has hit a home run in 14.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 38.7% of his games this year, Bregman has notched at least one RBI. In nine of those games (14.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 46.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (8.1%).

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .176 AVG .242 .265 OBP .390 .230 SLG .455 2 XBH 7 1 HR 3 4 RBI 12 12/8 K/BB 5/16 0 SB 0

