Kyle Tucker -- with an on-base percentage of .256 in his past 10 games, 88 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the hill, on June 8 at 7:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker has an OPS of .791, fueled by an OBP of .344 and a team-best slugging percentage of .447 this season.

Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 46th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage, and 70th in slugging.

In 63.3% of his games this season (38 of 60), Tucker has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (28.3%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 13.3% of his games in 2023 (eight of 60), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Tucker has picked up an RBI in 24 games this season (40.0%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those games (16.7%).

In 33.3% of his games this year (20 of 60), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.7%) he has scored more than once.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .246 AVG .281 .364 OBP .347 .415 SLG .453 5 XBH 5 3 HR 3 11 RBI 13 12/12 K/BB 11/8 2 SB 3 Home Away 31 GP 29 18 (58.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (69.0%) 9 (29.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (27.6%) 10 (32.3%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (34.5%) 4 (12.9%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (13.8%) 12 (38.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (41.4%)

