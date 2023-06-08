Jose Altuve -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the mound, on June 8 at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Altuve? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve is hitting .261 with three doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

Altuve has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 12 games this year, with more than one hit in 25.0% of those games.

In 12 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Altuve has driven in a run in three games this year (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in seven of 12 games (58.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (60.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (80.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings