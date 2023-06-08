Player props are available for Yordan Alvarez and Bo Bichette, among others, when the Houston Astros visit the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Thursday at 7:07 PM ET.

Astros vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Framber Valdez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Valdez Stats

Framber Valdez (6-4) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 13th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Valdez has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 12 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 29-year-old's 2.16 ERA ranks fourth, 1.025 WHIP ranks 14th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 24th.

Valdez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Angels Jun. 2 7.0 5 0 0 7 1 at Athletics May. 27 6.0 4 1 1 5 3 vs. Athletics May. 21 9.0 4 0 0 7 0 vs. Cubs May. 15 4.0 7 4 4 8 2 at Angels May. 9 8.0 3 1 1 12 0

Yordan Alvarez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Alvarez Stats

Alvarez has 55 hits with 11 doubles, 17 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 55 runs.

He has a slash line of .274/.386/.582 so far this season.

Alvarez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Blue Jays Jun. 7 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 at Blue Jays Jun. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 5 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 vs. Angels Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 3 1-for-4 1 0 1 1

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 58 hits with seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 34 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .250/.349/.392 on the season.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Jun. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 5 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Angels Jun. 4 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Angels Jun. 3 1-for-1 1 1 4 4 0 vs. Angels Jun. 2 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Bichette Stats

Bichette has 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 13 walks and 42 RBI (88 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.

He's slashing .327/.360/.532 on the season.

Bichette will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with two home runs and three RBI.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jun. 7 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Astros Jun. 6 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Astros Jun. 5 2-for-3 0 0 1 2 1 at Mets Jun. 4 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jun. 3 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Guerrero Stats

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has put up 67 hits with 14 doubles, nine home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashing .284/.351/.458 on the year.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jun. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Jun. 6 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jun. 5 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Mets Jun. 4 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 at Mets Jun. 3 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 1

