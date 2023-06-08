Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros (36-26) will take on Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays (35-28) at Rogers Centre on Thursday, June 8. First pitch is set for 7:07 PM ET.

The Blue Jays have been listed as -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Astros (-115). The total is 8 runs for this game.

Astros vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez - HOU (6-4, 2.16 ERA) vs Jose Berrios - TOR (5-4, 3.66 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Astros vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to wager on the Astros and Blue Jays matchup but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Astros (-115) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $18.70 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Alex Bregman hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won 25 out of the 43 games, or 58.1%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Astros have a record of 25-18 (58.1%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros went 3-3 across the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Houston and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Blue Jays have come away with nine wins in the 18 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Blue Jays have a win-loss record of 7-7 when favored by -105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Over the past 10 games, the Blue Jays have been underdogs twice and won both contests.

Toronto and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jose Altuve 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+240) José Abreu 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+180) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+145) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+160) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+125)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 4th 1st Win AL West -155 - 1st

Think the Astros can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Houston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.