Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Blue Jays - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Alex Bregman and his .419 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (70 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Toronto Blue Jays and Jose Berrios on June 8 at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is batting .250 with seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 34 walks.
- Bregman has picked up a hit in 40 of 61 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.
- He has homered in 13.1% of his games this season, and 3.0% of his plate appearances.
- Bregman has driven home a run in 23 games this year (37.7%), including more than one RBI in 14.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 28 games this year (45.9%), including five multi-run games (8.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.176
|AVG
|.242
|.265
|OBP
|.390
|.230
|SLG
|.455
|2
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|3
|4
|RBI
|12
|12/8
|K/BB
|5/16
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|29
|21 (65.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (65.5%)
|7 (21.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (27.6%)
|16 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (41.4%)
|5 (15.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (10.3%)
|11 (34.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (41.4%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff leads the league.
- The Blue Jays have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.83).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 84 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in the league).
- Berrios makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 13th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.66 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 3.66 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.248 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 37th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.