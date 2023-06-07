Yordan Alvarez Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Blue Jays - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Yordan Alvarez (.326 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yordan Alvarez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez leads Houston with 54 hits and an OBP of .388 this season.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is third in the league in slugging.
- Alvarez has gotten a hit in 39 of 55 games this season (70.9%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (21.8%).
- In 14 games this year, he has hit a home run (25.5%, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish).
- In 49.1% of his games this year, Alvarez has driven in at least one run. In 16 of those games (29.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 60.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.9%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|14
|.283
|AVG
|.283
|.389
|OBP
|.387
|.500
|SLG
|.623
|7
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|5
|15
|RBI
|19
|19/9
|K/BB
|13/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|25
|22 (73.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (68.0%)
|5 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (28.0%)
|17 (56.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (64.0%)
|5 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|9 (36.0%)
|12 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (60.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 3.86 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays give up the third-most home runs in baseball (83 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bassitt gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 13th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.41 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the New York Mets, the right-hander went 7 2/3 scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.41), 16th in WHIP (1.054), and 46th in K/9 (7.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.