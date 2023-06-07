Satou Sabally takes the Dallas Wings (3-3) into a matchup against the Phoenix Mercury (1-3) after scoring 26 points in an 80-74 loss to the Sun. It's on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, starting at 8:00 PM ET on BSSWX and AZFamily.

There is no line set for the game.

Wings vs. Mercury Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: BSSWX and AZFamily

Wings vs. Mercury Score Prediction

Prediction: Wings 86 Mercury 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Wings vs. Mercury

Computer Predicted Spread: Dallas (-6.4)

Dallas (-6.4) Computer Predicted Total: 165.1

Wings vs. Mercury Spread & Total Insights

Dallas has one win against the spread this season.

Dallas has played games this year, and three of them have gone over the total.

Wings Performance Insights

The Wings sport a top-five offense this year, ranking third-best in the league with 85.0 points per game. On defense, they rank eighth with 84.5 points allowed per contest.

Dallas, who ranks sixth in the league with 36.3 boards per game, is allowing 38.5 rebounds per contest, which is second-worst in the WNBA.

The Wings rank second-best in the WNBA by forcing 15.8 turnovers per game. They rank fourth in the league by committing 12.5 turnovers per contest.

The Wings rank third-best in the WNBA with 8.7 threes per game. Conversely, they rank third-worst in the league with a 32.1% three-point percentage.

The Wings are giving up 7.8 treys per game (eighth-ranked in league). They are allowing opposing teams to shoot 35.1% (seventh-ranked) from downtown.

Dallas has taken 63.4% two-pointers and 36.6% threes this year. Of the team's baskets, 70.9% are two-pointers and 29.1% are three-pointers.

