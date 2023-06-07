Arike Ogunbowale will lead the Dallas Wings (3-3) into a home game against the Phoenix Mercury (1-3) at College Park Center on Wednesday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

In its last game, Dallas fell short of victory by a final score of 80-74 against Connecticut. The Wings were led by Satou Sabally's 26 points, 14 rebounds and three steals and Crystal Dangerfield's 13 points. With a final score of 99-93, Phoenix lost to Los Angeles the last time out. Brittney Griner led the team (24 PTS, 11 REB, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 53.8 FG%).

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Wings vs. Mercury Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Wings (-185 to win)

Wings (-185 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mercury (+150 to win)

Mercury (+150 to win) What's the spread?: Wings (-4.5)

Wings (-4.5) What's the over/under?: 167.5

167.5 When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: BSSWX and AZFamily

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Wings Season Stats

The Wings have been lifted by their offense, as they rank second-best in the WNBA by scoring 85.0 points per game. They rank eighth in the league in points allowed (84.5 per contest).

Dallas ranks sixth in the WNBA with 36.3 rebounds per contest, but it is allowing 38.5 rebounds per game, which ranks second-worst in the league.

The Wings are delivering only 17.5 assists per game, which ranks third-worst in the league.

When it comes to turnovers, it's been a dominant stretch for Dallas, who is averaging 12.5 turnovers per game (third-best in WNBA) and forcing 15.8 turnovers per contest (second-best).

The Wings rank second-worst in the WNBA with a 32.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, but they've helped offset that by ranking second-best in the league with 8.7 three-pointers per contest.

With 7.8 treys conceded per game, Dallas ranks eighth in the WNBA. It is ceding a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks seventh in the league.

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Wings Home/Away Splits

In home games last season, the Wings put up 0.5 fewer points per game (82.7) than away from home (83.2).

Dallas allowed 83.2 points per game last year at home, which was 0.9 more points than it allowed in road games (82.3).

The Wings drained 7.5 treys per game, which was 0.5 fewer than they averaged on the road (8.0). When it comes to three-point percentage, they shot 34.6% when playing at home and 34.0% when playing on the road.

Wings Moneyline and ATS Records

The Wings have been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Wings have played as a moneyline favorite of -185 or shorter in only two games this season, which they won both.

Dallas has posted two wins against the spread this year.

Dallas is winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites this year.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Wings a 64.9% chance to win.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.