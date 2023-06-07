On Wednesday, Chas McCormick (.531 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is hitting .235 with seven doubles, five home runs and 10 walks.

McCormick has recorded a hit in 15 of 29 games this year (51.7%), including seven multi-hit games (24.1%).

In 17.2% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

McCormick has picked up an RBI in 31.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 17.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run 11 times this year (37.9%), including one multi-run game.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 7 .286 AVG .233 .474 OBP .281 .571 SLG .400 2 XBH 3 1 HR 1 3 RBI 6 3/4 K/BB 10/2 3 SB 1 Home Away 15 GP 14 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings