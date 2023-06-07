Bookmakers have listed player props for Bo Bichette, Yordan Alvarez and others when the Toronto Blue Jays host the Houston Astros at Rogers Centre on Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET.

Astros vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Alvarez Stats

Alvarez has 11 doubles, 16 home runs, 32 walks and 53 RBI (54 total hits).

He has a slash line of .274/.388/.574 on the year.

Alvarez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Blue Jays Jun. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 5 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 vs. Angels Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 3 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 vs. Angels Jun. 2 2-for-4 2 1 2 5

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 58 hits with seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 34 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .250/.349/.392 slash line so far this year.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Jun. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 5 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Angels Jun. 4 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Angels Jun. 3 1-for-1 1 1 4 4 0 vs. Angels Jun. 2 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Chris Bassitt Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Bassitt Stats

The Blue Jays' Chris Bassitt (6-4) will make his 13th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start nine times in 12 starts this season.

Bassitt has 10 starts of five or more innings this season in 12 chances. He averages 6.2 innings per outing.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 34-year-old's 3.41 ERA ranks 26th, 1.054 WHIP ranks 16th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 46th.

Bassitt Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mets Jun. 2 7.2 3 0 0 8 0 at Twins May. 27 4.0 9 7 7 5 2 at Rays May. 22 6.1 7 6 2 4 1 vs. Yankees May. 17 7.0 3 0 0 7 1 vs. Braves May. 12 9.0 2 0 0 8 2

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Bichette Stats

Bichette has 87 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 13 walks and 41 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .328/.362/.525 on the year.

Bichette hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a home run and two RBI.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jun. 6 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Astros Jun. 5 2-for-3 0 0 1 2 1 at Mets Jun. 4 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jun. 3 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Mets Jun. 2 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Guerrero Stats

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 14 doubles, nine home runs, 22 walks and 38 RBI (66 total hits). He has stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .284/.352/.461 so far this season.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jun. 6 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jun. 5 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Mets Jun. 4 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 at Mets Jun. 3 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 1 at Mets Jun. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

