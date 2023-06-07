Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays square off against Corey Julks and the Houston Astros on Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET in the third game of a four-game series.

Oddsmakers list the Blue Jays as -155 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Astros +125 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 9 runs for this contest.

Astros vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Time: 7:07 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Venue: Rogers Centre

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -155 +125 9 -120 +100 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and split those games 1-1.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Astros and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Astros are 6-3-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (nine of those matchups had a runline set by oddsmakers).

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have been victorious in eight, or 57.1%, of the 14 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Houston has played as an underdog of +125 or more twice this season and split those games.

The Astros have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Houston's games have gone over the total in 30 of its 61 chances.

The Astros have posted a record of 8-6-0 against the spread this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-14 18-11 12-8 22-17 23-20 11-5

