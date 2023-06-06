After going 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game, Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Kevin Gausman) at 7:07 PM ET on Tuesday.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston in slugging percentage (.462) thanks to 21 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 36th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 45th and he is 58th in slugging.

In 65.5% of his 58 games this season, Tucker has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.

In 13.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Tucker has driven home a run in 24 games this season (41.4%), including more than one RBI in 17.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 34.5% of his games this year (20 of 58), with two or more runs four times (6.9%).

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .246 AVG .281 .364 OBP .347 .415 SLG .453 5 XBH 5 3 HR 3 11 RBI 13 12/12 K/BB 11/8 2 SB 3 Home Away 31 GP 27 18 (58.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (74.1%) 9 (29.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (29.6%) 10 (32.3%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (37.0%) 4 (12.9%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.8%) 12 (38.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (44.4%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings