On Tuesday, Jeremy Pena (.553 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Houston Astros face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-6) in his last game against the Blue Jays.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is hitting .254 with 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 13 walks.

Pena has picked up a hit in 38 of 58 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.

In eight games this year, he has homered (13.8%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).

Pena has driven in a run in 18 games this year (31.0%), including seven games with more than one RBI (12.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 28 times this season (48.3%), including six games with multiple runs (10.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .205 AVG .288 .275 OBP .316 .425 SLG .438 8 XBH 7 4 HR 2 12 RBI 8 16/3 K/BB 22/3 5 SB 1 Home Away 32 GP 26 20 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (69.2%) 7 (21.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (38.5%) 17 (53.1%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (42.3%) 4 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (15.4%) 9 (28.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (34.6%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings