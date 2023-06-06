Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Blue Jays - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Chas McCormick -- with a slugging percentage of .531 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, on June 6 at 7:07 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Explore More About This Game
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick has seven doubles, five home runs and 10 walks while batting .235.
- McCormick has picked up a hit in 51.7% of his 29 games this season, with more than one hit in 24.1% of them.
- He has gone deep in 17.2% of his games in 2023 (five of 29), and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- McCormick has an RBI in nine of 29 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 11 of 29 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|7
|.286
|AVG
|.233
|.474
|OBP
|.281
|.571
|SLG
|.400
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|6
|3/4
|K/BB
|10/2
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|14
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (42.9%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (42.9%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 3.91 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (82 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Blue Jays are sending Gausman (4-3) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 2.76 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty went 6 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.76), 26th in WHIP (1.120), and fourth in K/9 (12).
