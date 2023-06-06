The Atlanta Braves host the New York Mets at Truist Park on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Pete Alonso and others in this contest.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Braves vs. Mets Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: TBS

TBS Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Elder Stats

The Braves' Bryce Elder (3-0) will make his 12th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Elder will look to finish five or more innings for the 12th start in a row.

The 24-year-old's 1.92 ERA ranks first, 1.157 WHIP ranks 32nd, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 50th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Elder Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Athletics May. 30 7.1 5 1 1 5 3 vs. Dodgers May. 24 6.0 7 1 1 6 1 vs. Mariners May. 19 6.0 7 2 2 6 1 at Blue Jays May. 13 5.0 5 2 2 3 1 vs. Orioles May. 7 5.1 4 1 1 4 4

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Bryce Elder's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has recorded 78 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with 26 stolen bases.

He has a .331/.407/.564 slash line so far this year.

Acuna has recorded a base hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .364 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jun. 4 3-for-5 2 0 0 3 2 at Diamondbacks Jun. 3 2-for-5 2 1 1 6 1 at Diamondbacks Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 31 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 1 at Athletics May. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 10 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 43 walks and 43 RBI (51 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He has a .232/.361/.518 slash line on the season.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jun. 4 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 2 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics May. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics May. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson or other Braves players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has 52 hits with four doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 27 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .231/.324/.538 on the year.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Jun. 4 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 31 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Lindor Stats

Francisco Lindor has 15 doubles, 10 home runs, 19 walks and 40 RBI (50 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He's slashing .213/.284/.404 so far this season.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Jun. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor or other Mets players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.