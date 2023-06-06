The Houston Astros (36-24) will look for Alex Bregman to extend a 12-game hitting streak versus the Toronto Blue Jays (33-28), on Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET, at Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays will look to Kevin Gausman (4-3) versus the Astros and Hunter Brown (5-2).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gausman - TOR (4-3, 2.76 ERA) vs Brown - HOU (5-2, 3.75 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Brown

The Astros will send Brown (5-2) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.75 ERA and 74 strikeouts through 62 1/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.75, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .246 against him.

Brown is trying to collect his sixth quality start of the year in this outing.

Brown has pitched five or more innings in a game six times this year heading into this game.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kevin Gausman

The Blue Jays' Gausman (4-3) will make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in 6 2/3 innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.76, a 5.56 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.120 in 12 games this season.

He has nine quality starts in 12 chances this season.

Gausman has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 32-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.76), 26th in WHIP (1.120), and fourth in K/9 (12.0).

Kevin Gausman vs. Astros

The Astros are batting .250 this season, 14th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .404 (15th in the league) with 67 home runs.

The right-hander has faced the Astros one time this season, allowing them to go 7-for-21 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI in 4 2/3 innings.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.