Yordan Alvarez Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Blue Jays - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Yordan Alvarez -- with an on-base percentage of .326 in his past 10 games, 63 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Alek Manoah on the mound, on June 5 at 7:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez leads Houston with 52 hits and an OBP of .389 this season.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 48th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
- In 38 of 53 games this season (71.7%) Alvarez has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (20.8%).
- In 24.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 6.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Alvarez has driven home a run in 26 games this season (49.1%), including more than one RBI in 28.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- In 60.4% of his games this season (32 of 53), he has scored, and in five of those games (9.4%) he has scored more than once.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|14
|.283
|AVG
|.283
|.389
|OBP
|.387
|.500
|SLG
|.623
|7
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|5
|15
|RBI
|19
|19/9
|K/BB
|13/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|23
|22 (73.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (69.6%)
|5 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (26.1%)
|17 (56.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (65.2%)
|5 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (34.8%)
|12 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (60.9%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
- The Blue Jays rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (78 total, 1.3 per game).
- Manoah (1-6 with a 5.46 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 13th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty tossed four innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.46, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .269 against him.
