Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Blue Jays - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Alex Bregman (.639 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Alek Manoah. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Angels.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman has an OPS of .761, fueled by an OBP of .358 and a team-best slugging percentage of .404 this season.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 83rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 37th and he is 99th in slugging.
- Bregman enters this game on a 11-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .467 with one homer.
- Bregman has gotten at least one hit in 66.1% of his games this season (39 of 59), with multiple hits 15 times (25.4%).
- In 13.6% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 39.0% of his games this season, Bregman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 28 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.176
|AVG
|.242
|.265
|OBP
|.390
|.230
|SLG
|.455
|2
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|3
|4
|RBI
|12
|12/8
|K/BB
|5/16
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|27
|21 (65.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (66.7%)
|7 (21.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (29.6%)
|16 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (44.4%)
|5 (15.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.1%)
|11 (34.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (44.4%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (78 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Blue Jays are sending Manoah (1-6) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 1-6 with a 5.46 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.46, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .269 batting average against him.
