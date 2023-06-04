Yainer Diaz -- with a slugging percentage of .481 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the mound, on June 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

  • Diaz is batting .231 with three doubles, two home runs and two walks.
  • Diaz has picked up a hit in 12 of 23 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 23 games played this season, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Diaz has had an RBI in six games this season.
  • He has scored in 10 games this year (43.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 9
.231 AVG .214
.313 OBP .226
.308 SLG .286
1 XBH 2
0 HR 0
1 RBI 2
3/1 K/BB 8/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
9 GP 14
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%)
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Angels have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.40).
  • Angels pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (66 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Canning (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his ninth start of the season. He has a 4.89 ERA in 42 1/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, the righty went six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.89, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .253 against him.
