The Houston Astros, including Mauricio Dubon and his .469 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Angels.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

  • Dubon has 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and eight walks while batting .295.
  • Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 96th, and he is 125th in the league in slugging.
  • Dubon has gotten at least one hit in 75.0% of his games this season (33 of 44), with at least two hits 14 times (31.8%).
  • He has homered in only one game this year.
  • In nine games this year, Dubon has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 24 of 44 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 16
.226 AVG .343
.234 OBP .371
.242 SLG .463
1 XBH 7
0 HR 0
3 RBI 3
7/1 K/BB 9/2
1 SB 2
Home Away
21 GP 23
15 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (78.3%)
6 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (34.8%)
10 (47.6%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (60.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%)
3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels' 4.40 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to surrender 66 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
  • Canning (4-2 with a 4.89 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his ninth of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed a 4.89 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .253 to his opponents.
