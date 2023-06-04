As they try to secure the series sweep, Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros (35-23) will square off with the Los Angeles Angels (30-30) at Minute Maid Park on Sunday, June 4. First pitch is set for 2:10 PM ET.

The Angels are +125 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Astros (-155). Houston is the run-line favorite (-1.5). The total for the contest has been set at 9 runs.

Astros vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: J.P. France - HOU (1-1, 4.00 ERA) vs Griffin Canning - LAA (4-2, 4.89 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Astros vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Looking to wager on the Astros and Angels game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Astros (-155), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Astros win, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.45 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Yordan Alvarez get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Astros vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won 25 out of the 42 games, or 59.5%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Astros have a 16-7 record (winning 69.6% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Houston, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

The Astros went 6-2 over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Angels have been chosen as underdogs in 26 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (46.2%) in those games.

The Angels have a win-loss record of 3-3 when favored by +125 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Angels have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +650 3rd 1st Win AL West -184 - 1st

Think the Astros can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Houston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.