J.P. France starts for the Houston Astros on Sunday at Minute Maid Park against Brandon Drury and the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET for the final game of a four-game series.

Astros vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank 18th in baseball with 62 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Houston is 18th in baseball with a .398 slugging percentage.

The Astros are 15th in MLB with a .248 batting average.

Houston is the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.6 runs per game (266 total).

The Astros are 18th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .319.

The Astros strike out eight times per game to rank seventh in MLB.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.9 K/9 to lead the majors.

Houston has a 3.26 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros have the fourth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.220).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros are sending France (1-1) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.00 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last time out was on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

France enters the outing with one quality start under his belt this season.

France will try to extend a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 innings per outing).

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 5/30/2023 Twins W 5-1 Home Brandon Bielak Joe Ryan 5/31/2023 Twins L 8-2 Home Hunter Brown Louie Varland 6/1/2023 Angels W 5-2 Home Ronel Blanco Reid Detmers 6/2/2023 Angels W 6-2 Home Framber Valdez - 6/3/2023 Angels W 9-6 Home Cristian Javier Patrick Sandoval 6/4/2023 Angels - Home J.P. France Griffin Canning 6/5/2023 Blue Jays - Away Brandon Bielak Alek Manoah 6/6/2023 Blue Jays - Away Hunter Brown Kevin Gausman 6/7/2023 Blue Jays - Away Ronel Blanco Chris Bassitt 6/8/2023 Blue Jays - Away Framber Valdez José Berríos 6/9/2023 Guardians - Away Cristian Javier Logan Allen

