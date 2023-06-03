Mauricio Dubon -- with a slugging percentage of .438 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the mound, on June 3 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mauricio Dubon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

  • Dubon is hitting .290 with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and eight walks.
  • Among qualified hitters, he ranks 24th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 99th and he is 126th in slugging.
  • Dubon has had a hit in 32 of 43 games this season (74.4%), including multiple hits 13 times (30.2%).
  • He has gone deep in one of 43 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
  • In eight games this year, Dubon has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In 53.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (16.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 16
.226 AVG .343
.234 OBP .371
.242 SLG .463
1 XBH 7
0 HR 0
3 RBI 3
7/1 K/BB 9/2
1 SB 2
Home Away
20 GP 23
14 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (78.3%)
5 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (34.8%)
9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (60.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%)
2 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels' 4.31 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Angels rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (64 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Sandoval (3-4 with a 3.42 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 11th of the season.
  • In his last outing on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, the lefty went six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.42, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .231 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.