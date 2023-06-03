Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena features the Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers meeting at 8:00 PM on Saturday, June 3 ET, airing on TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are favored, with -130 odds on the moneyline, in this matchup with the Panthers, who have +110 moneyline odds.

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Info

  • When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Golden Knights Moneyline Panthers Moneyline Total
DraftKings -130 +110 - Make your bet on DraftKings!
BetMGM -130 +110 5.5 Make your pick with BetMGM!
PointsBet -135 +115 5.5 Check out more NHL odds on PointsBet!

Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Betting Trends

  • Florida has played 70 games this season with more than 5.5 goals.
  • The Golden Knights have been victorious in 13 of their 18 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (72.2%).
  • The Panthers have been listed as the underdog 15 times this season, and upset their opponent 11 times.
  • Vegas is 11-4 (victorious in 73.3% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter.
  • Florida is 11-3 when oddsmakers have made them underdogs of +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Golden Knights Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Shea Theodore 0.5 (+155) 0.5 (+110) 2.5 (+135)
Michael Amadio 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+175) -
Reilly Smith 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (-115) 2.5 (+145)

Panthers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Matthew Tkachuk 0.5 (-133) 1.5 (+155) 3.5 (+110)
Anton Lundell 0.5 (+225) 0.5 (+135) 1.5 (-143)
Eetu Luostarinen 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+175) -

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
7-2-1 0-0 4-5-1 6.1 3.6 2.2

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
9-1-0 0-0 2-8-0 6.3 2.8 1.9

