Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Kyle Tucker (.343 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles) against the Angels.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker has an OPS of .799, fueled by an OBP of .353 and a team-best slugging percentage of .446 this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 72nd in the league in slugging.
- Tucker has gotten at least one hit in 65.5% of his games this year (36 of 55), with at least two hits 15 times (27.3%).
- Looking at the 55 games he has played this season, he's homered in seven of them (12.7%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Tucker has had at least one RBI in 40.0% of his games this season (22 of 55), with more than one RBI nine times (16.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 19 times this season (34.5%), including three games with multiple runs (5.5%).
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.246
|AVG
|.281
|.364
|OBP
|.347
|.415
|SLG
|.453
|5
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|13
|12/12
|K/BB
|11/8
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|26
|17 (58.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (73.1%)
|8 (27.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (26.9%)
|10 (34.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (34.6%)
|4 (13.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.5%)
|11 (37.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (42.3%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (62 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ohtani gets the start for the Angels, his eighth of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.91 ERA and 90 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 2.91 ERA ranks 15th, .954 WHIP ranks second, and 12.5 K/9 ranks third.
