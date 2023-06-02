Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Chas McCormick (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Houston Astros face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is hitting .209 with six doubles, four home runs and nine walks.
- McCormick has gotten a hit in 13 of 25 games this season (52.0%), with more than one hit on five occasions (20.0%).
- In four games this season, he has homered (16.0%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).
- McCormick has an RBI in eight of 25 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In eight of 25 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|7
|.286
|AVG
|.233
|.474
|OBP
|.281
|.571
|SLG
|.400
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|6
|3/4
|K/BB
|10/2
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|13
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (46.2%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (62 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Angels are sending Ohtani (5-1) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.91 ERA and 90 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.91), second in WHIP (.954), and third in K/9 (12.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
