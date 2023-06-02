Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros face Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park on Friday. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are 20th in MLB play with 58 total home runs.

Houston's .391 slugging percentage ranks 22nd in baseball.

The Astros are 18th in MLB with a .244 batting average.

Houston is the 17th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.5 runs per game (251 total).

The Astros rank 21st in baseball with an on-base percentage of .315.

The Astros strike out eight times per game to rank seventh in baseball.

The 10 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Houston's pitching staff leads the majors.

Houston has the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.25).

The Astros have the fourth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.210).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Framber Valdez (5-4) takes the mound for the Astros in his 12th start of the season. He has a 2.38 ERA in 72 2/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.

The left-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

Valdez is trying to earn his third straight quality start in this matchup.

Valdez will try to go five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 6.5 innings per outing.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 5/28/2023 Athletics W 10-1 Away Cristian Javier Ken Waldichuk 5/29/2023 Twins L 7-5 Home J.P. France Sonny Gray 5/30/2023 Twins W 5-1 Home Brandon Bielak Joe Ryan 5/31/2023 Twins L 8-2 Home Hunter Brown Louie Varland 6/1/2023 Angels W 5-2 Home Ronel Blanco Reid Detmers 6/2/2023 Angels - Home Framber Valdez Shohei Ohtani 6/3/2023 Angels - Home Cristian Javier Patrick Sandoval 6/4/2023 Angels - Home J.P. France Griffin Canning 6/5/2023 Blue Jays - Away Brandon Bielak Alek Manoah 6/6/2023 Blue Jays - Away Hunter Brown Kevin Gausman 6/7/2023 Blue Jays - Away Framber Valdez Chris Bassitt

