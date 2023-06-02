Friday's contest between the Houston Astros (33-23) and the Los Angeles Angels (30-28) at Minute Maid Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Astros securing the victory. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on June 2.

The probable pitchers are Framber Valdez (5-4) for the Astros and Shohei Ohtani (5-1) for the Angels.

Astros vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, June 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Astros vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Astros 4, Angels 3.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Astros have a record of 5-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Astros have won 23 out of the 40 games, or 57.5%, in which they've been favored.

This season Houston has won 20 of its 33 games, or 60.6%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Astros, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

Houston ranks 17th in the majors with 251 total runs scored this season.

The Astros have the top team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.25).

Astros Schedule