The Houston Texans' 3-13-1 record last year wasn't good enough for a postseason berth. In 2023, their over/under comes in at 6.5 wins.

Texans: Win Total Odds & Over/Under

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 6.5 +110 -130 47.6%

Houston Betting Insights

Houston went 9-7-1 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Texans games.

With 283.5 yards of total offense per game (second-worst) and 379.5 yards allowed per game on defense (third-worst), Houston was outplayed on both sides of the ball last season.

Last season the Texans picked up three wins away from home but were winless at home.

The Texans were 3-8-1 in the AFC, including 3-2-1 in the AFC South.

Texans Impact Players

Davis Mills collected 3,118 passing yards (207.9 per game) with a 61% completion percentage last year, while throwing for 17 touchdowns with 15 interceptions.

Dameon Pierce ran for 939 yards on 220 attempts (72.2 yards per game) and scored four touchdowns a season ago.

Last year Dalton Schultz was targeted 89 times and recorded 57 catches for 577 yards with five touchdowns.

Houston 2023 Strength of Schedule

According to their opponents' combined win total last season (123), the Texans have the third-easiest schedule in the NFL.

Houston will match up against five teams this season that ended the year .500 in 2022. That schedule includes one team that registered 12 or more victories and four squads with five or fewer wins last season.

The Texans' schedule in 2023 features five returning playoff teams and six teams with negative playoff odds.

Texans Postseason Odds

Odds to Make the Playoffs: +475

+475 Odds to Win the AFC South: +800

+800 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000

