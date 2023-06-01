The Baltimore Ravens' over/under for 2023 checks in at 9.5 wins, and they are -150 to secure the over.

Looking to place a futures bet on the Ravens' win total this season? Head to DraftKings and sign up with our link for a first-time depositor bonus!

Ravens: Win Total Odds & Over/Under

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 9.5 -150 +120 60%

Sign up now to bet on the Ravens' win total with DraftKings!

Baltimore Betting Insights

Baltimore covered eight times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, five Ravens games hit the over.

Baltimore averaged 338.8 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 16th in the . On the other side of the ball, it ranked ninth, giving up 324.3 yards per contest.

At home last season, the Ravens were 5-3. On the road, they were 5-4.

Baltimore picked up eight wins as the favorite in 12 games last season, and was victorious twice (in five opportunities) as an underdog.

The Ravens were 3-3 in the AFC North and 6-6 in the AFC overall.

Ravens Impact Players

Lamar Jackson threw for 2,242 yards (186.8 per game) while completing 62.3% of his passes (203-for-326), with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions last year. He also carried the ball 112 times for 764 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 63.7 yards per game.

Mark Andrews reeled in 73 passes for 847 yards last season and scored five touchdowns. He was targeted 113 times, and averaged 56.5 receiving yards.

Sam Mustipher put together an impressive stat line of sacks, last year.

Last season, Charlie Kolar grabbed interceptions and added .

Watch the Ravens this season on Fubo!

Baltimore 2023 Strength of Schedule

In terms of difficulty, using their opponents' combined win total last season, the Ravens will be playing the 21st-ranked schedule this year.

Baltimore will match up against 10 teams this season that ended the year .500 in 2022. That schedule features three teams that posted 12 or more victories and four squads that picked up fewer than six wins last season.

The Ravens will play seven teams who made the 2022 playoffs on their schedule in 2023, and have eight games scheduled against teams with negative playoff odds.

Ravens Postseason Odds

Odds to Make the Playoffs: -170

-170 Odds to Win the AFC North: +235

+235 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.