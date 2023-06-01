The Denver Nuggets host the Miami Heat at Ball Arena on Thursday (tip at 8:30 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Nikola Jokic, Bam Adebayo and others in this game.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (-111) 13.5 (-110) 9.5 (-149) 1.5 (+145)

Jokic has recorded 24.5 points per game in the 2022-23 season, 3.0 points fewer than Thursday's points prop total.

Jokic has grabbed 11.8 rebounds per game, 1.7 less than his prop bet for Thursday's game (13.5).

Jokic's season-long assist average -- 9.8 per game -- is 0.3 higher than Thursday's assist prop bet total (9.5).

Jokic has hit 0.8 three-pointers per game, 0.7 less than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (-125) 4.5 (-161) 5.5 (-115) 3.5 (+110)

The 20.0 points Jamal Murray scores per game are 5.5 less than his over/under on Thursday (25.5).

He pulls down 3.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 less than his prop bet on Thursday.

Murray averages 6.2 assists, 0.7 more than Thursday's prop bet (5.5).

He 2.6 made three-pointers average is 0.9 lower than his prop bet on Thursday.

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (-118) 5.5 (-111) 2.5 (-139) 0.5 (-118)

The 12.5-point over/under set for Aaron Gordon on Thursday is 3.8 lower than his season scoring average of 16.3.

Gordon's rebounding average of 6.6 is lower than his over/under on Thursday (5.5).

Gordon averages 3.0 assists, 0.5 more than Thursday's over/under.

Gordon's 0.9 three-pointers made per game is 0.4 more than his over/under on Thursday.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 16.5 (-128) 8.5 (-149) 3.5 (+100)

Thursday's prop bet for Adebayo is 16.5 points, 3.9 fewer than his season average.

Adebayo's rebounding average of 9.2 is lower than his over/under on Thursday (8.5).

Adebayo has dished out 3.2 assists per game, which is 0.3 less than Thursday's over/under.

Put your picks to the test and bet on Nuggets vs. Heat player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (-115) 7.5 (-105) 5.5 (-149) 0.5 (-250)

Jimmy Butler's 22.9 points per game average is 4.6 less than Thursday's over/under.

Butler has averaged 1.6 less rebounds per game (5.9) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (7.5).

Butler has averaged 5.3 assists per game this season, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Thursday (5.5).

Butler's 0.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (0.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.