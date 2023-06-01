Following a campaign that saw the Philadelphia Eagles clinch 14 wins and suffer defeat in the Super Bowl, they have been given an over/under of 11.5 wins by oddsmakers for 2023.

Eagles: Win Total Odds & Over/Under

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 11.5 -110 -110 52.4%

Philadelphia Betting Insights

Philadelphia went 8-9-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times in Eagles games.

Philadelphia surged on both offense and defense last season, ranking third-best in total offense (389.1 yards per game) and second-best in total defense (301.5 yards allowed per game).

At home last season, the Eagles were 7-2. Away, they were 7-1.

Philadelphia lost every game as the underdog (0-1) last season, but went 14-2 as the contest's favored team.

The Eagles were 9-3 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC East.

Eagles Impact Players

Jalen Hurts threw for 3,701 yards (246.7 per game) while completing 66.5% of his passes (306-for-460), with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions last season. He also carried the ball 165 times for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns, averaging 50.7 yards per game.

Last season A.J. Brown was targeted 145 times and amassed 88 catches for 1,496 yards with 11 touchdowns.

Philadelphia 2023 Strength of Schedule

The Eagles will face the most difficult schedule in the NFL, based on their opponents' combined win total last year (161).

Philadelphia has a schedule that features 10 games in 2023 against teams with winning records in 2022 (six of those teams won 12 or more games and two of them tallied five or fewer wins).

The Eagles have 11 games scheduled against teams that made the postseason last year, and eight games against teams favored to make the playoffs in 2023.

Eagles Postseason Odds

Odds to Make the Playoffs: -500

-500 Odds to Win the NFC East: -135

-135 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +650

