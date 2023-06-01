Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros (32-23) will match up against Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels (30-27) at Minute Maid Park on Thursday, June 1. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Astros have -175 moneyline odds against the underdog Angels, who are listed at +145. The matchup's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

Astros vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

8:10 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez - HOU (5-4, 2.38 ERA) vs Reid Detmers - LAA (0-4, 4.93 ERA)

Astros vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Astros versus Angels game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Astros (-175) in this matchup, means that you think the Astros will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $15.71 back.

Discover More About This Game

Astros vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have been favored 39 times and won 22, or 56.4%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Astros have a record of 13-6 (68.4%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 63.6% chance to win.

The Astros have a 5-3 record from the eight games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Angels have come away with 12 wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Oddsmakers have given the Angels the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +145 moneyline listed for this contest.

In four games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Angels had a record of 3-1.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Abreu 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+185) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+140) Jose Altuve 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+170)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +650 3rd 1st Win AL West -140 - 1st

